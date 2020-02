JOHOR BARU: Three people were killed while three others were injured in a crash involving four vehicles at Km42 Jalan Kluang Barat-Mersing in Kluang, last night.

In the 9.20pm incident, two victims were identified as Indonesian citizens, Jambong, 63, who was riding a motorcycle and his pillion rider, Suparman, 36, who died at the scene due to serious injuries.

Also killed in the accident was Aishah Afiqah Mashaizar, 26, who was driving one of the cars, and while three others were injured.

Kluang district police chief ACP Mohd Abduh Ismail said the incident was believed to have occurred when Jambong and Suparman who were riding a motorcycle from Kluang, were about to make a turn at the agro tourism farm junction when their motorcycle was hit in the rear by a Perodua Myvi car.

As a result of the collision, Suparman was thrown onto an oncoming car from the opposite direction while the Myvi car crashed into a car driven Aishah Afiqah.

“Jambong and Suparman died at the scene while Aishah Afiqah succumbed to her injuries while undergoing treatment at the Kluang Hospital’s emergency unit. Three injured victims were admitted to the hospital for treatment,” he said in a statement here.

The case is being investigated under Section 41 of the Road Transport Act 1987.— Bernama