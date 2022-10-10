Three faint in gas leak incident at fast food outlet

KUALA LUMPUR: Two fast food outlet workers and a Health Ministry (KKM) officer were rushed to the hospital when they fainted due to a gas leak at the restaurant in Jalan Pandan here, today.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department director Norazam Khamis said in a statement that firefighters from the Pandan Fire and Rescue Station and Hazardous Materials Unit (Hazmat) teams from the Shah Alam and Tun Razak Fire Stations were deployed to the scene following a distress call at 9.55 am.

He said the KKM officer entered the restaurant to help the two female restaurant workers who had fainted.

The victims were brought to the Ampang Hospital for further treatment, he said, adding that the restaurant is closed pending an investigation.

Meanwhile, Ampang Jaya police chief ACP Mohamad Farouk Eshak said the fainting spell was caused by the air ventilation fan not being activated while the restaurant workers were frying chicken, resulting in smoke and fumes from a gas leak not being expelled through the exhaust fan of the kitchen.

“The content of carbon monoxide that exceeded the content of oxygen caused the three victims to inhale smoke and gas until they passed out,“ he said in a statement today.

He said all the victims who received treatment at the Ampang Hospital were in stable condition and the case was classified as ‘Refer to Other Agencies’, namely to the Hazardous Materials Special Team (Hazmat). - Bernama