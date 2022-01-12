Three families affected by flash floods in Kuala Pilah

SEREMBAN: Three families comprising 11 people were affected when flash floods hit their homes in Kampung Keru, Batu Kikir, Kuala Pilah near here following heavy rains since yesterday evening.

Negeri Sembilan Civil Defence Force (APM) director Lt Col (PA) Mohd Nazri Mes Kam said the water level rose rapidly as the houses are situated in a low lying area near the river, but the situation was not critical.

“The water rose to 0.5 metres but no relief centre was required,“ he said in a statement.

In a separate incident, he said three cars plunged into a ravine following a landslide at Taman Bukit Berlian here at 2.15am today, adding that the landslide caused a 30-metre-long crack in the road.

“A resident reported hearing crackling sounds of a short circuit before discovering that an electric pole and three of his cars had fallen into a ravine.

“No one was injured and those living nearby were advised to evacuate,“ he said. - Bernama