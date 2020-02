JOHOR BARU: Three members of a family were killed when a tree was uprooted and fell on the motorcycle they were riding, along Jalan Batu Putih, Batu Pahat, this morning.

According to Batu Pahat Fire and Rescue station chief, Senior Assistant Superintendent Mohd Fauzi Md Nor, the victims were identified as Nor Azhana Othman, 49, who rode the Honda Wave motorcycle and her two children, Siti Nurinsyirah Hasanuddin, 17, and Muhammad Arif, 12, who were the pillion riders.

He said 19 personnel and two fire engines from Penggaram and Batu Pahat fire stations were rushed to the scene after receiving a distress call at 8.47am.

“The victims were believed to be travelling from Parit Siba area and when approaching the area, suddenly an oil palm tree, measuring two metres in circumference, uprooted and fell on them. All victims died at the scene,” he said in a statement here.

Mohd Fauzi said the firefighters took about an hour to remove the victims from under the fallen tree before handed over their remains to the police for further action.

Meanwhile, Batu Pahat district police chief ACP Azhan Abdul Halim when contacted by Bernama confirmed the incident and classified the case as sudden death and the victims’ remains were sent to the Sultanah Nora Ismail Hospital in Batu Pahat for post-mortem. — Bernama