TAWAU: Three Filipino men were sentenced to two years’ jail and fined RM60,000 each by the Sessions Court here today after pleading guilty to possessing protected turtle parts in the waters of Pulau Ligitan, Semporna, early this month.

Judge Awang Krisnada Awang Mahmud meted out the sentence on Kismaru Rismaru, 18, Butlayan Tabiyanan and Abdul Gahni Awan, both 19, and ordered the jail sentence to commence today.

He also ordered them to be imprisoned for another year if they failed to pay the fine.

According to the charge sheet, the three accused were found in possession of 12 marginal scutes, six plastrons and the sex organ of a green turtle (Chelonia Mydas) in the waters of Pulau Ligitan, at 4.26am, on Feb 6.

The green turtle is a protected species listed in Part 1 of Schedule 1, Number 8, of the Wildlife Conservation Enactment 1997.

The trio were charged under Section 41(1) of the same enactment, which was read together with Section 34 of the Penal Code.

Awang Krishnada said, the punishment was to raise public awareness on the importance of turtle conservation, as the species was increasingly threatened by poaching.

He said the claims of the three accused that they were unaware that killing turtles was wrong was illogical, as there have been many similar prosecutions in court.

Prosecution was conducted by prosecuting officer Silvester Saimin from the Sabah Wildlife Department while the three accused were unrepresented. — Bernama