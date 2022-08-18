Three get eight months’ jail, fined RM1K for injuring tahfiz teacher

KUALA LIPIS: The Magistrate’s Court here today sentenced three men to eight months in prison after they pleaded guilty to injuring a tahfiz centre teacher last week.

Magistrate Siti Aisyah Ahmad also ordered welders Wan Haris Wan Ismail, 38, Azraen Che Mat Noor, 43, and labourer Zulkifli Mohd Nasir, 27, to pay a fine of RM1,000 each, in default six months’ jail.

The trio from Jerantut near here, were charged with wilfully causing hurt to Muhammad Zulhafiz Mohd Rasid, 26, at 5.10pm, on Aug 11 at Tahfiz Darul Fikri Al-Mahmudiah Center surau here.

The charge framed under Section 323 of the Penal Code provides for a prison sentence of up to one year or with a maximum fine of RM2,000 or both, if convicted.

Based on the facts of the case, Muhammad Zulhafiz was beaten up by the three after they broke into the school, leaving the victim with an injured right eye that required stitches.

In the same court, the three accused together with two others, Mohd Amirul Afif Che Mat Noor, 29, and Rizuwan Hazmi, 47, both village workers, pleaded guilty to trespassing the school grounds in a four-wheel drive vehicle on the same day.

They were charged under Section 448 of the Penal Code which provides for a maximum prison sentence of three years or a fine of up to RM5,000 or both, if convicted.

For the offence, Siti Aisyah ordered all five to be jailed for 10 months and fined RM2,000 each, in default six months in jail, with the prison sentence to commence from the date of arrest.

Pahang prosecution director Abdul Ghafar Ab Latif and deputy prosecuting officer Rif’ah ‘Izzati Abdul Mutalif conducted the prosecution, while counsel Fariha Nuzuruhan represented the accused. - Bernama