SERDANG: Two siblings, who are allegedly abused and left starved by their foster parents, were rescued by police on Saturday at a flat unit in Pusat Bandar Puchong after a public tip-off.

Investigators were shocked to find injuries inflicted by the abusers on an eight-year-old boy and his seven-year-old sister.

Serdang police chief ACP Ismadi Borhan yesterday said police arrested a 33-year-old gas cylinder delivery man, his 30-year-old wife and their 13-year-old daughter following the rescue.

Initial investigations revealed that the victims were abandoned after their parents divorced. They have been living with the suspects for the past seven years.

“They had scars on almost every part of their bodies and were malnourished when we found them. They are currently warded at the Serdang Hospital and undergoing examination,” he said.

Ismail said police investigators seized a baton, a spoon and a rubber hose, which were believed to have been used to abuse the victims.

He said all three suspects were being held in custody for further investigations under a five-day remand order.