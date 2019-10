KUCHING: Three former office bearers of Koperasi Automobil Kuching Sarawak Berhad (Kokas) today pleaded not guilty in two sessions courts here to separate charges of criminal breach of trust involving more than RM3 million in Federal funds.

Former Kokas director Mohammad Ariffin Han, 47,54-year-old secretary Mohammad Ali Han @ Dalahan and 39-year-old treasurer Nur Najiha Abdullah claimed trial after the charges were read in front of judges Marutin Pagan and Dayang Ellyn Abang Ahmad.

For the first charge in front of Marutin, Ali and Ariffin were charged with with misusing funds meant for an automotive workshop modernisation (Atom) and retail shop transformation (Tukar) programmes totalling RM880,000 between May 20 to July, 2015, at a bank in Stutong.

For the second charge, both were accused of embezzling funds totaling RM82,000 between Feb 12 to May 8, 2017 at the same place.

Also at the same court, Ali faces a different charge involving funds of amounting to RM67,552.20.

Marutin allowed bail of RM20,000 for both the accused with two sureties.

Meanwhile, in a different court, Ali and Ariffin pleaded not guilty in front of Dayang Ellyn, to one count of CBT involving RM1,659,024.77 between Aug 1, 2012 and Feb 20, 2013.

Together with Nur Najiha, they also pleaded not guilty to two other counts of CBT involving RM700,000 between March 18 and 19, 2013, and RM13,800 on Aug 25, 2015 at a bank in Stutong.

All accused were charged under Section 409 of the Penal Code read together with Section 34 of the same Act, which carries a jail term of two to 20 years, whipping and a possible fine.

Dayang Ellyn allowed court bail of RM30,000 with two local sureties each.

Deputy public prosecutors Danial Ilham Kamaruddin and Nadratun Naim Mohd Saidi prosecuted, while the three accused were represented by Fadzillah Osman, Osman Ibrahim and Daren Ling. — Bernama