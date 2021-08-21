Three killed as car crashes into motorcycles in Sitiawan

IPOH: Three motorcyclists died when a car was believed to have rammed into them in front of a petrol station in Kampung Acheh, Sitiawan, about 70 kilometres from here, this evening.

Sitiawan Fire and Rescue Station (BBP) chief Mohd Zaki Zainol when contacted said Sitiawan and Seri Manjung BBP personnel rushed to the scene after they were alerted of the incident at 5.28pm.

“In the accident a Proton Preve car was believed to have collided with several motorcycles which came from the opposite direction.

“Rescuers moved the victims aside after they were confirmed dead by health workers,“ he said.

He said the bodies were later handed over to the police for further action and the operation ended at 5.56pm.

It is learned that an individual who was in the car suffered injuries and so far, the dead victims have not been identified.- Bernama