Three killed, five hurt in two-vehicle accident in Kluang

KLUANG: Three men were killed while another five were injured in an accident involving two vehicles at Kilometre 15 Jalan Kluang-Teck Wah Hing here yesterday.

Kluang district police chief ACP Bahrin Mohd Nor said the accident involving a Placer-X van and a Proton Wira occurred at 4 pm .

He said two victims died at the scene, the car driver Muhammad Haziq Haiqal Mohd Faizal, 20 dan the car’s back seat passenger Muhammad Khairil Rosli, 17.

The car’s front seat passenger Ariffudin Khairum Ab /Ghafar, 21, died at the Enche’ Besar Hajjah Khalsom Hospital (HEBHK) here while receiving treatment.

“The five injured victims include another passenger in the back of the car and a family of four who were passengers of the van. They are all currently still being treated at the same hospital,“ he said in a statement last night.

According to Bahrin, preliminary investigations indicated the accident happened Muhammad Haziq Haiqal lost control of the car and entered the opposite lane before colliding head-on with the van.

The car was travelling from the direction of Kluang.

“As a result of the collision, the car driver and the back seat passenger sustained serious injuries and both died on the spot,” he said.

He also said the van driver and the passengers were a family comprising a husband, 43, and wife, 42, and their two children, 15 and 11.

The case is being investigated under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Meanwhile, Renggam Fire and Rescue Station (BBP) operations commander, Senior Fire Officer ll Shoromi Salih said in a separate statement that they received an emergency call about the accident at 4.29 pm.

Shoromi said eight firefighters and a Fire Rescue Tender (FRT) truck were sent to the scene of the accident.

The operation ended at 5.14 pm - Bernama