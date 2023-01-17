Three Malaysian job scam victims return to Malaysia

PUTRAJAYA: Another three Malaysian job scam victims of a criminal syndicate in Myanmar have been rescued and brought back to the country today said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Wisma Putra, in a statement, said the victims, aged between 19 and 33 years, arrived at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport and have been handed over to the Malaysian police (PDRM) for further investigation.

“The ministry wishes to convey its appreciation to the Thai authorities and PDRM who have been working closely with the Malaysian Embassy in Bangkok to rescue the victims of this crime syndicate,”it stated.

The ministry has till Jan 16, received 519 reports involving Malaysians as victims of criminal fraud syndicates in Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Thailand.

Of the total, 373 people have been rescued and 346 have returned to Malaysia while the remaining 27 remain in detention.

“The ministry, through the embassies in the countries involved, will continue to intensify efforts with PDRM to rescue the remaining 146 victims of crime syndicates,“ according to the statement. - Bernama