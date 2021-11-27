Three men arrested, drug worth RM134,800 seized

GEORGE TOWN: Police crippled a drug smuggling syndicate with the arrest of three men and seizure of heroin and syabu, worth RM134,800, in raids in Seberang Perai Tengah(SPT) near here, last Monday.

Penang Narcotic Criminal Investigation Department head ACP Mustafa Kamal Gani Abdullah (pix) said two of the suspects where arrested during a raid at a house in Permatang Pauh, SPT, where the police seized 10 packets of heroin, weighing 171.35 g and worth RM2,296; 13.25 g of syabu worth RM1,325 and nine Eramin 5 pills worth RM135.

He said the third suspect was arrested along a road in Bukit Tengah after the police found 457 g of heroin, worth RM6,124 on him.

The arrest of the three suspects led the police to an apartment in Bukit Mertajam , where 4,125 g of heroin worth RM55,275 and two packets of compressed heroin base weighing 750g and worth RM69,645 were seized, he told a media conference here today.

He said the three suspects, comprising a lorry driver and two unemployed men, tested positive for drug.

The police also seized two necklaces, two rings and a bracelet, valued at about RM12,500 from them, he added.

