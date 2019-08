LABUAN: Three men were separately charged in the magistrate’s court here today with criminal breach of trust (CBT) and cheating, amounting to RM223,825.50.

The first case involved a staff of Prestine Era Sdn Bhd, (management company for Labuan International School) who allegedly misappropriated school fees collection for his own use between Dec 19, 2014 and Feb 28, 2015.

Shariff Omar Faruk, 38, who was unrepresented, pleaded not guilty to the charge under Section 405 of the Penal Code, which provides for a maximum jail sentence of five years, whipping and fine upon conviction.

Magistrate Leona Dominic Mojiliu set bail at RM8, 000 with two local sureties and Aug 22 for trial.

The second case involved a 26-year-old man who claimed trial to three counts of CBT totalling RM95,546.

Mohd Shahrizal Jaul allegedly misappropriated Maxis top-up payments amounting to RM80,404; RM8,937; and RM6,205 between March 3, 2018 and March 29, 2019.

The charge under Section 408 of the Penal Code, carries maximum jail of 14 years, whipping and fine upon conviction.

The court set RM5,000 as bail on each count with two local sureties, and Aug 6 for trial at the sessions court.

The third case involved a 61-year-old man who allegedly deceived a general construction company contractor into believing that he could secure a Petronas project for him in Kimanis, Sabah.

Gapar Tasan pleaded not guilty to committing the offence involving RM18,350.00 at CIMB Bank Ujana Kewangan, Labuan between Jan 2 and Feb 29, 2016.

The magistrate set RM7, 000 as bail with two local sureties, and Aug 22 for trial.

ASP Hasnan Abidin conducted the prosecution. - Bernama