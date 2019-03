SEREMBAN: Three men were charged in the sessions court here today with smuggling migrants in Port Dickson, in January and February.

Taxi driver Hashim Munting, 59, along with Rahmat Umar, 56, and Ismail Rahaman, 58, who are both unemployed, nodded their heads to signal they understood the charge after it was read to them before judge Junaidah Mohd Isa.

No plea was recorded.

Based on the charge sheets read separately, Hashim and Rahmat had allegedly committed the offence at Pantai Batu 4, Port Dickson on Feb 8, 2019, at 12.05pm and 12.30pm.

Ismail, on the other hand, was alleged to have committed the offence with another individual, who was charged on Jan 19, at 1.30pm at Hotel Pantai Ria, Jalan Batu 7 ½, Telok Kemang, Port Dickson.

All of them were charged under Section 26A of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007, which provides for a maximum jail term of 15 years, or fine, or both, upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Nurhafiza Harun did not propose bail as the offence is under the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (SOSMA), which is not bailable.

Hashim was represented by lawyer Nur Fatin Sakinah Kamaruddin, while Rahmat and Ismail were represented by Nurliyana Azis.

The court set April 5 for mention. — Bernama