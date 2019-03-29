Three men detained for allegedly stealing bird’s nest worth RM112,475

ALOR STAR: Police apprehended three men who are believed to have broken into a shop selling bird’s nests and stole boxes of bird’s nests worth RM112,475 at Sungai Karangan, Kulim yesterday.

Kulim deputy police chief DSP Safuan Md Noor said in the 9.50am incident, the 37-year-old shop owner only realised the incident after his employee contacted him about traces of a break-in.

“A check on the closed circuit television (CCTV) revealed that the three men stole 59 bird’s nest boxes of different brands and sizes worth RM112,475 as well as the victim’s walkie talkie.

“The suspects aged between 24 and 31 years wore face masks and had prised the door open using a small two-pronged implement. They came in a Perodua Viva car which was borrowed from a woman to do the job,” he said in a statement today.

Safuan said further inspection found five fingerprints at the premises and the search for the suspects was successful when they were detained at 5.30pm yesterday by the Criminal Investigation Department (JSJ) special team of the Kulim police headquarters.

“Two of the suspects have past criminal records involving break-ins and robbery as well as drug-related cases, Section 7 (1) of the Corrosion and Explosives Substances and Offensive Weapons Act 1958.

“We have also rediscovered several boxes of the stolen bird’s nest while the suspects will be remanded today to assist in investigations under Section 457 of the Penal Code,” he added. — Bernama