Three-month old baby among four children diagnosed with polio last week

KOTA TINGGI: A three-month-old baby is among four children diagnosed with polio virus in Sabah and the Federal Territory of Labuan last week.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba said the other three children were aged three, eight and 11 years.

Of the four children, one of them is a local, he said, but declined to identify the child concerned.

“Hence, I want to advise parents to bring their children for polio vaccination to ensure effectiveness of the polio eradication programme,” he told reporters after the handing over of face masks and antiseptic soap at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Tun Habab, here today.

He said the polio vaccinations are provide free by the government.

According to the Malaysian National Immunisation Schedule, infants are to receive the inactivated polio vaccine (IPV) at ages two months, three months and five months. A booster shot also needs to be administered when the child is 18 months old in order to be fully protected.

Dr Adham said efforts were being made by the ministry to detect polio cases across in the country.

Asked on the counselling service provided by the Health Ministry to individuals, especially students suffering from ‘Psychosocial Fear’ following the Covid-19 pandemic, said there are 148 counselors at health clinics nationwide to provide the service. - Bernama