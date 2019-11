KUALA LUMPUR: The Rural Development Ministry (KPLB) is targeting at least three more areas to implement the Desa Harapan programme next year, said its Deputy Minister R. Sivarasa.

He said at the moment, the programme was being pioneered in three locations namely Kampung Kincang, Perak, Kampung Kuala Temonyong, Langkawi and Kampung Weng, Baling in Kedah.

“Programmes in these villages are in full swing with the participation of private companies with activities such as computer training, sewing, digital entrepreneurship training activities, solid waste management workshops and so on,“ he said at a Dewan Rakyat question-and-answer session yesterday.

He was replying to Datuk Ahmad Nazlan Idris’s (BN-Jerantut)’s question on the effectiveness of the programme to eradicate poverty among the rural community and bridge the urban and rural economic gap.

Commenting further, Sivarasa said it was too early to evaluate the effectiveness of the programme as the implementation period for each village was two years.

The Desa Harapan programme is part of the Rural Development Plan of Hope 2018-2023 initiative for the short-term development for more prosperous rural areas.

Among the objectives of the programme are to develop the village and improve the quality of life of the rural community holistically. — Bernama