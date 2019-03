PETALING JAYA: Three MRT stations along Sungai Buloh-Kajang line (SBK) will be closed on March 9 and 10 to enable continuation of the second stage of migration works of the Sungai Buloh-Serdang-Putrajaya (SSP) Line.

Rapid Rail Sdn Bhd’s Sungai Buloh-Serdang-Putrajaya (SSP) Line MRT chief operations officer Azmi Mohd Zain said the closure was part of its installation works on the two new turnouts to accommodate access from SSP line to Sungai Buloh depot.

The three stations to be closed temporarily are Kwasa Damansara, Kampung Selamat and Sungai Buloh.

“The Sungai Buloh KTM station will continue to operate as normal and the three other MRT stations will be able to resume its normal operation on March 11,“ he said during a media briefing today.

Also present at the briefing was MRT Corp director for electrical & mechanical system works, SSP Line, Abdul Hamid Abdillah.

Azmi said that during the installation works, 10 free replacement shuttle buses will be provided between Kwasa Sentral Station and Sungai Buloh Station which will be operating at the same frequency as the MRT trains.

“Free feeder bus services will operate between Kwasa Sentral Station and Sungai Buloh Station with a frequency of between seven and 15 minutes that could accommodate about 2,000 passengers during weekends,” he said. – Bernama