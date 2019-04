JOHOR BARU: Three new faces are among the 10 Johor state executive council (exco) members who were sworn in before the Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar, at Istana Bukit Serene, here today.

The new exco members are Bukit Permai state assemblyman Tosrin Jarvanthi; Tenang state assemblyman Mohd Solihan Badri and Jementah state assemblyman Tan Chen Choon.

At the swearing-in ceremony at the audience room, seven other Exco members who were reappointed also took their oath of office.

They are Parit Yaani state assemblyman Aminolhuda Hassan; Dzulkefly Ahmad (Kota Iskandar); Jimmy Puah Wee Tse (Bukit Batu); Dr S. Ramakrishnan (Bekok); Mohd Khuzzan Abu Bakar (Semerah); Sheikh Umar Bagharib Ali (Paloh) and Liow Cai Tung (Johor Jaya).

The exco appointments were made following the appointment of Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal as the Johor Mentri Besar on April 14 to replace Datuk Osman Sapian, who resigned after 11 months on the job.

Skudai state assemblyman Tan Hong Ping and Puteri Wangsa assemblyman Mazlan Bujang were dropped as exco members in the reshuffle.

Tan was the local government, science and technology committee chairman while Mazlan was in charge of the works, infrastructure and transport portfolio. — Bernama