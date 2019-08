DUNGUN: Three employees of a resort in Pulau Tenggol near here, are feared missing in waters off Kuala Dungun, as of yesterday evening.

Dungun district police chief Supt Baharudin Abdullah said the victims, Mohd Hafiz Abdul Rahim, 22, Mohamad Firdaus Mohd Awaluddin, 25, and Fauzi Mohammad, 40, were reported missing after boarding a boat from Aking jetty in Seberang Pintasan, here, heading to Pulau Tenggol, about 12.30pm.

It is understood that, until 3pm, the victims had not arrived in Pulau Tenggol, but efforts of the management and staff of Tenggol Island Resort to contact them was unsuccessful.

“Police received a report on missing persons at about 4pm, after attempts to contact the victims several times failed.

“Upon receiving the report, we informed other security agencies such as the Fire and Rescue Department, Terengganu Civil Defence Force, Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) Kuala Terengganu, and Kuantan Marine Police to help,“ he said when contacted by Bernama here today.

Hence, police have opened an operations room to coordinate search and rescue efforts for the victims.

According to Baharudin, Mohamad Hafiz and Fauzi Mohamad are from Kampung Baru, Kuala Abang near here, while Muhammad Firdaus was from Kampung Parit Ibrahim Masjid, Simpang Renggam, Johor. - Bernama