Three seriously injured in fight over drug area

JOHOR BARU: The Johor police have arrested a 34-year-old man for investigation over a fight, believed over control of drug peddling area, which left three men seriously injured.

State police chief Datuk Mohd Khalil Kader Mohd (pix), in a statement today, said suspect was arrested at an apartment in Permas Jaya at 1.10am today.

On the injured men, he said, two of them, aged 46 and 39, were found in an oil palm plantation at Jalan Permas Utara yesterday.

He said one of them was found with the right wrist severed, and the other, with his left thumb missing.

Both of them were taken to a hospital, but efforts to reattach the severed wrist was futile, while the man with the missing thumb had it stitched back, he said, adding that both of them were reported to be in stable condition.

Mohd Khalil said the third man was found in Masai today with injuries on the left arm.

He said the police also found a burnt motorcycle, believed to be used by one of the three men.

Police believed the victims were slashed by a group of seven men armed with machete in a fight over control of area for drug peddling.

He urged those with information to contact the nearest police station or Johor Bahru Selatan police hotline at 07-2218999 or Investigating officer ASP Muhamad Afdhal at telephone number 013-7711152. — Bernama