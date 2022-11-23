Three states still affected by floods

KUALA LUMPUR: Seven districts in three states are still affected by floods with 952 evacuees still placed at 19 temporary evacuation centres (PPS) as of 4 pm today, according to the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA).

It said the affected areas are four districts in Perak, two in Selangor and one district in Johor.

“The number shows a drop compared with 1,156 evacuees reported nationwide as of 8 this morning,” NADMA said in a statement today.

It also said that PPS at the Sekolah Kebangsaan Alor Pongsu in Kerian, Perak, was closed today.

According to NADMA, the Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID) reported readings at six rivers have reached the alert level, namely Long Teru, Miri, Sarawak; Sungai Serting at the Padang Gudang Bridge and Sungai Triang in Bera, Pahang; Sungai Muar in Buloh Kasap, Segamat, Johor, and Sungai Kerian at Bandar Baharu pump house, Bandar Baharu and Sungai Gurun in Kampung Perupok, Yan, Kedah.

Meanwhile, NADMA also said that the National Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre had issued a notice of preparedness in the event of floods in Johor, Kelantan, Negeri Sembilan, Pahang, Penang, Selangor, and Sarawak at 4 pm today.

It also said that at 2 pm today, the Public Works Department had reported two locations affected by floods, seven collapsed slope locations, and two other locations where a part of a road had collapsed, and one bridge was damaged/collapsed.

These incidents occurred in four districts in Kedah, two each in Johor and Negeri Sembilan, and one district each in Perak, Selangor, Kelantan, Terengganu, and Pahang. - Bernama