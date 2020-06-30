Three to be charged with rape of Nigerian woman

KUALA LUMPUR: Three men are expected to be charged Thursday for allegedly raping and assaulting a 30-year-old Nigerian woman almost a month ago.

Federal police CID director Commissioner Datuk Huzir Mohamed said today the suspects, who were arrested on Friday, are in police custody. They will face charges for gang rape, sodomy and assault.

The victim, who is a wig seller, had lodged a police report on the attack on June 4 alleging that a man she had befriended briefly had assaulted her together with his friends at a house in Cheras.

Police nabbed three men and a Thai woman aged between 28 and 44, and days later after they were freed on bail, the victim lodged a police report alleging she was also gang-raped.

Police re-arrested the main suspect and his friends a week later.

The victim and the Thai woman were held under immigration laws because they did not possess valid travel documents.

The case came to light after it was raised in a weblog alleging that police had arrested the Nigerian woman and “released five Chinese men after taking bribes”.

The blog claimed that the men had taken an interest in the Nigerian woman at Changkat here.

It alleged that she was taken to a hotel owned by the father of one of the men and beaten up before being taken to another location where she was gang-raped.

Videos and photos of her in the nude were allegedly also taken and she was threatened they would be exposed if she reported the incident.

The blog claimed that the Nigerian Embassy was aware of the case and the move to deport the woman was to cover up the alleged injustice she was subjected to.