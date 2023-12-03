Three-year-old boy found dead with injuries, believed murdered

LAHAD DATU: A three-year-old boy from the Pala’u tribe was found dead in Kampung Panji here yesterday with injuries to his head, both hands and left leg, believed to have been murdered.

Lahad Datu deputy district police chief Supt Azmir Abdul Razak said the victim’s body was found by his mother in a bush at 3 pm, after three hours of searching for the child who had gone out to play.

“Upon receiving a MERS 999 call from the public, the police rushed to the location and found the victim with his hands tied, while his head was stuck between two trees.

“The victim is believed to have been injured with a sharp object, and there are also incised wounds on both sides of his hands and left leg,” he said in a statement here today.

Azmir said a foreign man in his 30s was arrested to assist in the investigation.

“The suspect is the last person seen with the victim. Further checks also found the suspect positive for drugs and he is believed to be mentally unstable,” he said, adding that the victim’s parents, who are foreigners, were also detained.

Azmir said the case was being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code and advised the public not to spread information from unverified sources. - Bernama