Thunderstorms uproot trees in several areas in KL

KUALA LUMPUR: Heavy rain and thunderstorms here this afternoon uprooted trees in five areas but there were no reports of casualties.

According to the Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department operations centre, the incidents happened at 4 pm near Sekolah Rendah Wangsa Jaya Seksyen 4 in Wangsa Maju, Karak Highway before the Gombak Toll Plaza, Ampang MRR2 Flyover, PSN Rejang Setapak Jaya and Jalan Padang Tembak.

“Six vehicles were damaged after being hit by falling trees, which also obstructed traffic.

“Work to cut and remove the fallen trees on the affected routes was completed at 5.51pm,” it said in a statement.

Firemen from the Wangsa Maju, Gombak Selatan, Keramat and Setapak stations were involved in the work to clear the fallen trees. — Bernama