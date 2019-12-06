Ties with all leaders are good, says Azmin

MALACCA: PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali said last night that he has good and positive relations with party president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“My working relationship with the president, central leadership council, AMK (Youth) and women’s wing is always good and positive. It’s only that the media find it strange, in 60 years of reporting on a party there cannot be differences of opinion in leadership.

“So when the president and deputy president have differences of opinion the media were surprised, but not us; this is healthy democracy. The president, deputy president, AMK chief, women’s wing chief are very positive about developing a new generation which is critical but holds to high knowledge and facts,” he told a press conference after simultaneously opening the PKR national women’s and Youth congress here.

Asked why he skipped many PKR political bureau meetings, Mohd Azmin said this matter had been discussed with Anwar and the party’s highest leadership but he did not disclose the deliberations.

“The president took note of the clarifications; this matter was discussed in the party ... the important thing is the media report that PKR is getting stronger,” he said.

The Economic Affairs Minister stressed that in a dynamic party which upholds the principles of democracy like PKR, there would be differing views and approaches in implementing the best for the party. — Bernama