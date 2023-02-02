Timely introduction of Menu Rahmah initiative

MALACCA: The government’s newly launched ‘Menu Rahmah’, offering reasonably priced meals at RM5 for the B40 group, is timely due to the current price increases of various items.

Civil servant Noor Solehah Mohd Nasir, 29, said the Menu Rahmah, which was launched on Jan 31, could help reduce the burden of the people affected by the current economic situation.

She said she usually spends between RM10 and RM15 daily to buy her lunch but now (with the Menu Rahmah) the cost does not reach RM5 to get a balanced set meal.

“I read about the Menu Rahman in the media, and I saw the menu at the supermarket so bought it,” she told reporters when met at Pasar Raya Mydin in Ayer Keroh here today.

“The initiative offered is very worthwhile, not only is it a rice set but a drink is also included. With the affordable pricing, I can cover my lunch expenses for two days.

The Kedah native said she hoped more eateries and restaurants would offer the Menu Rahmah, and she hopes the initiative will continue.

Meanwhile, another civil servant, Juliana Samini, 42, said initially she had gone to the supermarket to buy daily necessities and did not expect to see the Menu Rahmah being sold at the premises.

“From what I see, the Menu Rahmah helps us to save on daily expenses, especially for me as I have to buy my lunch because I don’t have the time to cook and pack food from home.

“Normally, I will take a light breakfast such as oats to reduce my expenses but at noon, I will eat rice at a price between RM10 and RM12 a day,” she said.

Meanwhile, housewife Akma Yusof, 48, from Merlimau, Jasin, said she came to the supermarket to try the Menu Rahmah set offered.

“Today, it (Menu Rahmah) consists of fish sambal, stir-fried cabbage and a bottle of mineral water. It is really worth it. Something similar would cost me more than RM5 if I bought it outside.

“I bought two packets to take back and hope this initiative will continue so that it can help the people, especially from the B40 group,” she added.

On Jan 31, the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub launched the Menu Rahmah initiative, and a total of 15,000 food premises participated in the effort to help reduce the burden of the people’s cost of living.

The set menu, which offers rice, fish and a portion of vegetables, is priced at RM5. - Bernama