KUALA LUMPUR: Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) today advised the people to stay away from electrical installations affected by bad weather or floods to prevent the risk of electrocution.

TNB chief corporate officer Datuk Roslan Ab Rahman said that people were at risk of electrocution when they came into contact with fallen electric poles or cables.

He also advised parents to monitor the movement of their children during the floods and bad weather to avert mishaps.

Sudden rise in water levels could also increase the risk of electrocution, he said in a statement here.

People who came across any situation that posed the possibility of electrocution or disruption of power supply could notify the nearest TNB offices, TNB Careline on Facebook or by calling 15454 so that appropriate action could be taken immediately, he added. - Bernama