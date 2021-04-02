TNB: Don’t move electrical installations without permission

KUALA LUMPUR: House owners undertaking renovation works are advised to get approval from Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB) before shifting any electrical installations including meters.

TNB said this was to ensure that any works conducted would be in accordance with TNB specifications and would not cause power supply disruptions.

“Disorderly shifting of TNB installations can cause frequent power supply disruptions, incidents of excessive voltage, short circuits or fire outbreaks at the homes of consumers,’’ it said in a statement today.

It said activities conducted without authorisation near or on electrical installations constitute an offence under Section 37 of the Electricity Supply Act 1990.

Anyone convicted of such offences is liable to be fined up to RM50,000 or jailed not more than five years, or both.

Any inquiries on accounts and bills can be directed to TNB Careline at 1300885454, e-mail tnbcareline@tnb.com.my or the nearest Kedai Tenaga. — Bernama