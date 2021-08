KUALA LUMPUR: Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB) encourages its customers to book appointments on a new online appointment booking service, TNBtemujanji, to reduce the waiting time with better crowd control at Kedai Tenaga during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Chief retail officer Datuk Megat Jalaluddin Megat Hassan said the online medium to book in-store appointments would help customers better plan their schedule instead of waiting in a queue for their turn.

“While we have been digitising relevant in-store interactions onto the myTNB platform in providing better support to our customers, we also understand that some customers still prefer in-store engagements with us,” he said in a statement today.

However, he said TNB is highly encouraging everyone to take extra safety precautions during the pandemic and leverage on myTNB platform as much as possible to reduce any unnecessary face-to-face interaction.

“It’s convenient and user-friendly, empowering customers to manage their account anytime, anywhere,” he said.

To use TNBtemujanji, customers need to visit myTNB portal at www.mytnb.com.my/TNBtemujanji or download myTNB app from Google Play, Apple App Store and Huawei AppGallery to book appointments at 117 out of 123 Kedai Tenaga outlets in Peninsular Malaysia while the remaining outlets will offer the service by the end of this month.

Since it was first introduced on June 28, 2021, TNBtemujanji has received over 4,600 appointments with Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Johor being the top three states to receive appointment applications. -Bernama