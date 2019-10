KUALA LUMPUR: Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) will take immediate measures to fence the entire squatter area in Pandan Jaya here to prevent more homes from being set up there.

TNB Chief Grid Officer Datuk Ir Husaini Husin said the utility company will work together with Kuala Lumpur City Hall, the Ampang Jaya Municipal Council (MPAJ), the Hulu Langat Land Office and relevant enforcement agencies to implement the move, as instructed by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

“This will be done as soon as all residents in the settlement are relocated to ensure no new squatter homes are built,” he said in a statement today.

Dr Wan Azizah, who is also Pandan MP, yesterday was reported to have directed TNB to fence in the squatter area in Pandan Jaya after fires broke out there several times so as to ensure that no new squatter homes are built.

She had said the area was not suitable for settlement or housing as the land was narrow and located under TNB pylons.

The squatter area which had existed since the 1970s had seen several fires caused by improper and fragile construction, as well as the illegal extension of electric wires.

A fire which broke out on May 30 this year razed 25 homes while on Jan 6, two homes were burnt down, 10 homes on May 25 and eight homes on June 17. — Bernama