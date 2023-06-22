TnG digital, prinicipal Malaysia launch 8 investment funds on GOinvest

KUALA LUMPUR: TNG Digital Sdn Bhd in partnership with Principal Asset Management Bhd (Principal Malaysia) today introduced eight new unit trust funds via GOinvest, a digital investment platform on Touch ‘n Go eWallet.

The new unit trust funds are a mix of conventional and shariah-compliant funds, based on a mid to longer-term investment period with historical returns of up to 12.35 per cent per annum based on a three-year annualised returns performance as of March 31, 2023.

“We are pleased to partner with Principal Malaysia, one of our trusted and long-time partners, to provide eight more product options to our users,” said TNG Digital chief executive officer Alan Ni.

The eight unit trust funds are under Conservative (Principal Islamic Global Selection Moderate Conservative Fund) and Moderate (Principal Islamic Lifetime Enhanced Sukuk Fund and Principal Islamic Global Selection Moderate Fund).

Under the Aggressive category are Principal Asia Pacific Dynamic Mixed Asset Fund, Principal Islamic Global Selection Aggressive Fund, Principal Asia Pacific Dynamic Income Fund, Principal Global Titans Fund and Principal DALI Global Equity Fund.

“The Principal Islamic Money Market Fund was our primary product offering, and it has since served more than 100,000 users to date,” he said in the statement today.

Principal Malaysia chief executive officer Munirah Khairudin said their purpose centres around providing financial security to more Malaysians.

“We are fully committed to bringing in more value while empowering Malaysians with the right tools and support for a successful investment journey,” she said.

Touch ‘n Go eWallet is the first eWallet to be granted approval by the Securities Commission of Malaysia (SC) to operate as a recognised market operator and users can be assured that their investments are safe and secure as the funds are regulated by the SC.-Bernama