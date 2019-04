PETALING JAYA: Barisan Nasional candidate Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan refused to entertain a question posed by Pakatan Harapan candidate Dr S. Streram on a luxury bungalow in Seremban 2.

“I don’t know,“ he told reporters after observing the Rantau by-election early voting process at the Sendayan airbase today. “Go check if it is mine or not. Check if it is my house. If it is not, it is not my house. I don’t want to deal with this, the stories of stupid kids playing house (main pondok-pondok)”

He also said he was not bothered by Streram’s dare to state if the house belongs to him as that would be equivalent to “wasting bullets”.

“For what do I challenge them to show evidence? Let them waste their bullets. That’s their way of making my name bad.

“They have been doing this, they play with sand, while I play with ashes. I do my job and will not be disturbed,“ he said.

He was responding to claims that a luxury bungalow belongs to him in Seremban 2 after he said he was homeless following the loss of BN in the 14th general election.

Mohamad Hasan clarified he was without a home in Negri Sembilan after the general election as his previous residence was the Mentri Besar’s official residence, which he had to vacate following the defeat of the BN state administration.

“I’m not saying that the house is his,“ Streram told reporters when met in Kuala Sawah, Rantau on Monday night. “But I have seen viral messages and videos on WhatsApp claiming that the bungalow is his. So I think it is better for Tok Mat (Mohamad Hasan) to provide an explanation on the matter.”