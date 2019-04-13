Tok Mat praises EC for improvements made to voting streams

RANTAU: Barisan Nasional’s (BN) candidate for the Rantau by-election, Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan said the Election Commission has made some improvements at SJK (C) Chung Hua.

“I’m glad they decided to change and put stream 1 and 2 at the hall,“ he told reporters after casting his vote at the school today.

This is because the school is located on the hillslope and all streams used to be at the classrooms, located at the top.

Those who vote in the first two streams are usually of the elderly and the disabled.

When asked of his feelings after casting his vote, he said he felt happy.

“I feel very happy when I meet the voters here, from the body language and response, I feel positive of my chances. I hope this will translate into votes and I will become their representative again,“ he said.