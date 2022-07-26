Top Glove Foundation’s Charity Concert raises RM200K for four charitable organisations

SHAH ALAM: Top Glove Foundation (the “Foundation”) recently raised RM200,000 for four non-governmental organisations to aid people with mental disabilities through its 2022 charity concert on Sunday.

The distinguished guests who participated in the event include the Top Glove Board of Directors, Top Glove Foundation Board of Trustees, business partners, colleagues, and Meru and Kapar community members.

In line with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of Reducing Inequality (SDG 10) and Partnership for Goals (SDG 17), the charity concert, which featured Top Glove’s musical talents, marked the Foundation’s public fund raising initiative aimed at uplifting and improving the welfare of the underserved community.

Top Glove’s Executive Director Lim Cheong Guan said through the years, the Foundation has supported individuals and communities through its three pillars: community, education, and environment.

Foundation’s Founder and Chairman, Tan Sri Dr Lim Wee Chai presented representatives from the four beneficiaries based in the Klang Valley that supports people with mental disabilities, with mock cheques of their donations.

The four beneficiaries are:

1. Persatuan Kebajikan Amal Da Ai Malaysia

2. Persatuan Kebajikan Kanak Kanak Terencat Akal Malaysia

3. Pusat Jagaan Kanak Kanak Down Syndrome & Hyper Active

4. Persatuan Penjagaan Kanak-Kanak Terencat Akal Selangor.

For more information on Top Glove Foundation, please visit https://www.topglove.com/social-topglove-foundation.