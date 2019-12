KUALA LUMPUR: Two participants of the e-Tunai Rakyat initiative, Touch ‘n Go eWallet and Boost, are offering more than 100,000 merchant partners encompassing a wide range of products and services for their users to utilise during the two-month initiative.

These include food and beverage, grocery and online shopping, health and beauty, petrol, telecommunication, bill payment, parking, and other in-app offers such as food delivery, mobile games, as well as mobile reloads, in-app purchases like street parking and toll payment via unique features such as PayDirect and RFID (radio frequency identification).

In a statement, TNG Digital Sdn Bhd chief executive officer (CEO) Ignatius Ong said eligible Malaysians for the initiative could make the claim via Touch ‘n Go eWallet, the largest mobile wallet payment solution in the Malaysia.

“As a pioneer in micropayments, the government has entrusted Touch ‘n Go eWallet to implement the e-Tunai Rakyat to bridge the gap between cashless and cash in Malaysia.

“We hope to give Malaysians the confidence they need to adopt the inevitable cashless lifestyle,” he said.

Meanwhile, in a separate statement, Boost CEO Mohd Khairil Abdullah said the government’s initiative would encourage new users who have never used an e-wallet before to experience going cashless with their smartphones for the first time.

“We can also consider the digital stimulus as a form of endorsement of e-wallet technology use which is safe and secure for financial transactions,” he said, adding eligible users simply need to log in to their Boost e-wallets to redeem the claim.

From Jan 15 to Mar 14, 2020, eligible Malaysians aged 18 and above with an annual income of less than RM100,000 stand to benefit from the one-off RM30 e-credit. — Bernama