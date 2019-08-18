Tougher rules on conferment of Pahang state awards, medals

KUANTAN: A number of reforms regarding the conferment of Pahang state awards and medals, will take effect on Aug 1.

The reforms include tougher rules and criteria as an Evaluation Committee will assess recipients’ eligibility while an Investigation Committee will check for misconduct.

Age restriction will also be imposed whereby no individual under the age of 40 can be nominated for the Darjah Indera Mahkota Pahang (DIMP) award which carries the title of “Datuk”, and above, unless the nomination is by the Ruler.

“The state government is of the view this declaration articulates the high standards of integrity and governance pertaining to the awarding of state decorations,“ the statement said.

Nomination of individuals for the award can only be made by the Ruler, the Prime Minister or the Chief Secretary to the Government, mentris besar, chief ministers or state secretaries or recognised community or industry leaders.

Every nomination will go through the Appraisal Committee which comprises the Mentri Besar as chairman and state administrative officials namely the State Secretary, Legal Advisor, Financial Controller and Pahang Regency Council Secretary.

Also on the committee are the Pahang police chief, State Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) director, State Lands and Mines Department director and any other person appointed by the chairman with the approval of the Ruler.

With the reforms, immediate steps will be taken to investigate if the recipients are linked to acts of misconduct, exhibited dishonesty, a lack of integrity or committed acts that may put them in bad light.

The misconduct may be brought to the attention of the Ruler, the Mentri Besar, the Pahang Regency Council, Evaluation Committee Members, State Government or reported in the media, although no official report is lodged.

“The Evaluation Committee will set up an Investigation Committee of which three of the members are from the Evaluation Committee, to investigate on the said misconduct.

“The decision of the Ruler is final and cannot be challenged in court or tribunal and no legal action or proceedings can be initiated by the parties involved, against the members of the Evaluation and Investigation Committees,“ the statement added. — Bernama