Tourism industry expected to generate RM100 billion next year

TUMPAT: Malaysia’s tourism industry is expected to generate RM100 billion in revenue next year.

Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (Motac) Datuk Mohamaddin Ketapi (pix) said his ministry is confident of achieving its target of 30 million tourist arrivals next year, contributing about RM100 billion in revenue with the balance to be contributed by domestic tourism.

“Kelantan is among the states expected to attract a higher number of foreign tourists to Malaysia. A total of 5.5 million tourists are expected to visit Kelantan this year. Tourist arrivals to the state will increase further next year and this will help boost the number of tourists coming to Malaysia,” he said.

He was speaking to reporters after closing ceremony the Kelantan Folk Arts Festival (FKRK) 2019, here today.

Also present were Culture and Arts Department (JKKN) director-general Tan Sri Norliza Rofli, Kelantan Culture, Tourism and Heritage Committee chairman Datuk Md Anizam Abd Rahman and Narathiwat deputy governor Patimoh Sadiyamon.

The FKRK introduced in 2017 is one of nine cultural programmes listed in the cultural tourism sector calendar in nine states to highlight the unique local cultures as tourism products.

Among the activities held at the FKRK this year were Rebana Ubi, Kertuk and Dikir Barat competitions and performances by the Kelantan Percussion Symphony Orchestra.

Meanwhile, Mohamaddin said his ministry is always open to proposals from state governments in the effort to revive the traditional art forms in their respective states.

“For instance, the Mak Yong cultural performance has been allowed to be continue in Kelantan by mutual agreement. We would like to say thank you to (the) Kelantan (state government) for giving a new breath to Mak Yong, now it can be watched at the Kelantan JKKN Auditorium,” he said.

The PAS (Pan-Malaysian Islamic Party) -led government in Kelantan had previously banned Mak Yong, a dance drama, in the state on the grounds that it had animist and Hindu-Buddhist roots. — Bernama