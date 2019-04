KUALA LUMPUR: Tourism Malaysia Director-General Datuk Musa Yusof is leading a Travel Roadshow to three major Australian cities (Perth, Sydney and Melbourne) to promote Malaysia as an important holiday destination for Australian travellers.

Visit Malaysia 2020 aims to bring in 30 million international tourists and approximately AUD34.39 billion (RM100 billion) in tourist receipts.

Last year, a total of 351,500 Australians visited Malaysia, contributing to the overall 25.8 million international tourist arrivals to Malaysia. Next year, Malaysia aims to bring in 378,500 Australians.

“We want to remind Australians that Malaysia is a beautiful and culturally diverse country with many fascinating tourist attractions. We are a peaceful nation and we welcome tourists from worldwide to enjoy an affordable and value-for-money holiday in Malaysia,” said Musa.

“All these create a conducive environment that encourages not only tourist visits, but also business investments into Malaysia. We hope that our presence in Perth, Sydney and Melbourne will encourage tourism growth and business expansion in Malaysia.”

He has also held a special media briefing covering Malaysia’s tourism performance and future developments, as well as Malaysia’s tourism products of Terengganu, Sarawak, Desaru Coast, LEGOLAND Malaysia Resort, Malaysia Airlines, MalindoAir and Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council.

The three-day roadshow ending today, is a timely platform for Malaysia to highlight tourist attractions. The delegation consists of 25 organisations including state tourism boards, tourism agency, travel agents, hotels and resorts, product owners and also airlines.

