PUTRAJAYA: The joyous month of Malaysia Day celebration has started positively as Malaysia won two out of 25 categories presented at this year’s virtual PATA Gold Awards, namely through Tourism Malaysia for the Print Marketing Campaign category and Langkawi Development Authority (LADA) for the Heritage category.

Tourism Malaysia’s 2021 Desk Calendar with its “Dive into Your Dream – Malaysia 365 Days” theme reminds its users of Malaysia’s picturesque natural beauty, from its dazzling blue seas, multi-colour sunsets, and mystic rainforests. The idea is to inspire the users of their next holiday in the country, away from the bustling city scenes and into the secret world of Malaysia’s off-the-beaten-track destinations.

The calendar also portrays Tourism Malaysia’s effort in embracing digitalisation by incorporating its digital platforms through QR codes and offering download options for each picturesque landscape displayed each month. The QR codes paired with every picture will bring users to dedicated articles on the locations along with recommendations for tourists. The downloadable pictures, on the other hand, allow users to utilise the calming sceneries as their desktop wallpapers, posters, and wall calendars.

Similarly, LADA has deservingly won the Heritage Award through its “Langkawi UNESCO Global Geopark: The Diverse Heritage of Kubang Badak Biogeotrail” project. Being the first UNESCO Global Geopark in Southeast Asia, Langkawi is not only home to idyllic beaches but also a community of rich culture and heritage. On the southwest part of the island, one can find Langkawi’s Kubang Badak Biogeotrail. The project has brought forth the geological, biological, and cultural wonders of Kubang Badak Village.

LADA has successfully brought to light the importance of biodiversity and how the local community responsibly rely on natural resources as their source of income, alongside their rich Malay-Thai culture that can be traced back to the 18th century. Carrying the influences of their Thai ancestors, Kubang Badak villagers are well-versed in the Thai language. Both the authorities and the community have worked together in conserving the environment and educating the public while practising responsible geotourism.

For the complete list of winners, click here. To spend the rest of the year with the awardwinning calendar, click here. -Bernama