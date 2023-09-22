Tourism Minister; Tourists not allowed to buy alcohol or wear shorts in Langkawi

TOURISTS have complained to the Malaysian Ministry of Tourism, Arts, and Culture (MOTAC) about the abuse of authority by certain government personnel in Langkawi.

Minister of Tourism, Arts, and Culture, Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing claims that some government representatives have allegedly behaved like “little Napoleons” by harassing tourists on dress codes and alcohol usage.

“They are not Muslims, but even buying alcohol and wearing shorts are prohibited. Hence, the minister of state needs to explain everything,” he said.

It is understandable that the situation has worried tourists, especially foreigners who are afraid to visit Langkawi.

Fortunately, Tiong raised the issue during a recent Parliamentary debate and addressed the matter to Langkawi MP Datuk Mohd Suhaimi Abdullah.

Tiong requested strong collaboration between his ministry and the Kedah state government in order to resolve the problem.

He continued by saying that it would be beneficial if the Kedah Menteri Besar could clarify this situation because it would make things simpler for visitors.

Tiong emphasised the collaborative nature of tourist promotion and cautioned against using it as a political football for one’s own purposes.

He thinks that in order to develop and promote domestic tourism, the federal and state governments should work together.

It is unclear what steps will be taken to address this problem and regain travellers’ trust in the island’s tourism sector as the situation in Langkawi develops.

Mohd Suhaimi criticised the Ministry of Youth and Sports for leaving Langkawi out of Le Tour De Langkawi 2023.

In conclusion, there has previously been controversy and disagreement over the sale and consumption of alcohol in Langkawi, particularly in relation to how it affects society and tourism.