PUTRAJAYA: Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry secretary-general Datuk Isham Ishak was called up by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) today to have his statement recorded.

It was believed to be over a case that involved the award of a RM99 million contract to a China-based social media company for the promotion of tourism in Malaysia.

Ishak was summoned for the second time today after being quizzed by the MACC for hours late on Tuesday. The MACC was not reachable for official comment.

Former Tourism Malaysia chairman Wee Chee Keong has raised concern over discrepancies in the deal last year, calling it a “Speedy Gonzales contract” as it was allegedly done fast and had allegedly contravened government’s procurement regulations.