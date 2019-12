KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Tourism, Arts, and Culture (Motac) is teaming up with the ministries of Federal Territories and Communication and Multimedia to organise 2020 New Year Eve’s Countdown @ Kuala Lumpur on Dec 31.

Motac, in a statement here today, said the programme would start from 10 am until 12.30am at Dataran Merdeka, scheduled to be officiated by Prime Minister Tun Dr. Mahathir Mohamad.

The Light Show in the Sky, a special and spectacular event to promote the Visit Malaysia Year 2020, will showcase 11 formations to reflect the uniqueness and the best aspects of Malaysia during the countdown.

The 2020 New Year Countdown @ Kuala Lumpur will also be lighted up with other events such as a Christmas Open House, the launch of Moral Values campaign by Motac minister Datuk Mohamaddin Ketapi and Extravaganza Malaysia Time Capsule concert by Istana Budaya.

The concert will feature artistes such as Datuk Jefrydin (Pop Yeh Yeh), Elvira Mentor (Oldies), Asmidar (Irama Malaysia), Siti Nordiana (Pop Balada) and Jang Han byul (Korea).

The statement said flashmob performances will be held at Avenue K, Jalan Ampang and in the vicinity of Pavilion, Bukit Bintang on Dec 27 and 28 to further promote the celebration.

On Dec 31, several interactive programmes are arranged such as exhibition, cultural hunt games, heritage food demonstration as well as cultural and art performances to attract local and foreign tourists.

This is the government’s initiative to foster unity and understanding of the multi diversity people and raising cultural awareness of local traditions through festivals.

The new year revellers are advised to use public transport to avoid traffic congestion, especially in areas near the venue of the celebration. — Bernama