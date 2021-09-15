Tourists to Langkawi must undergo Covid-19 screening before departure — Khairy

KUALA LUMPUR: Starting tomorrow, travellers intending to visit Langkawi, Kedah are required to undergo screening for Covid-19 before departure.

Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said the screening test should be conducted on adults aged 18 and above as well as children and teenagers aged seven to 17 years.

“Children aged six and below are only required to undergo symptom screenings by taking into account their ability to produce saliva.

“They must also be with their parents or gurdians who are fully vaccinated, not Covid-19 positive or close contacts of positive cases and must adhere to the standard operating procedures (SOPs) set,” he said in a statement today.

He said the screening could be done using RT-PCR or RTK-Antigen tests at any private health facility and laboratory, or using self-test kits.

Khairy said for the RT-PCR or RTK-Antigen test, it should be done within 48 hours prior to the departure date and the test results must be brought to the airport or ferry terminal for inspection.

“Travellers can also purchase a saliva self-test kit and take it to the airport or ferry terminal and undergo their test at the screening spot provided.

“They can also purchase the selt-test kits through services that will be provided by the private sector at the screening area at the airport and ferry terminal,” he said.

Khairy said the test conducted at the airport and ferry terminal would be monitored and verified by the health personnel on duty.

“Those who have tested negative will be allowed to continue with their journey, while for individuals who are found to be Covid-19 positive, they are not allowed to do so and will be managed as per the existing Covid-19 positive case management SOPs,” he said.

Khairy said the domestic travel bubble initiative needed to be implemented carefully to ensure it ran smoothly and did not contribute to an increase in Covid-19 cases and new clusters.

“I would like to stress that the implementation of this travel bubble does not mean that the government allows the public to not practice the safety measures set such as wearing face masks, observing physical distancing and wash hands regularly,” he said. — Bernama