Track cyclist Muhammad Fadhil first athlete to receive Covid-19 vaccine

KUALA LUMPUR: Track cyclist Muhammad Fadhil Mohd Zonis (pix) today became the first Malaysian athlete to be vaccinated under the Youth and Sports Ministry’s National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme.

Muhammad Fadhil received his first dose of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at the Desa Tasik Sports Complex vaccination centre in Cheras here, and he was followed by female cyclist Anis Amira Rosidi and para archer S. Suresh.

They are among 264 national athletes and officials who will be vaccinated ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics this year.

Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican, Olympic Council of Malaysia president Tan Sri Mohamad Norza Zakaria and Paralympic Council of Malaysia president Datuk Seri Megat D Shahriman Zaharudin are also scheduled to receive their jabs today.

The Olympics are scheduled from July 23 to Aug 8 and the Paralympics, from Aug 24 to Sept 5. –Bernama