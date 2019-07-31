Trader fined for enticing married woman

AYER KEROH: A trader was fined RM2,000 by a magistrate’s court in Ayer Keroh today after he pleaded guilty to enticing a married woman with the intention of having sexual intercourse with her last September.

Zahari Zainul Abdidin, 30, admitted enticing a 21-year-old woman to have intercourse with him in a hotel room in Kuala Lumpur around 4am on Sept 4.

The father of three was charged under Section 498 of the Penal Code which carries up to two years imprisonment, a fine or both.

According to the facts of the case, the woman’s husband lodged a report after she left her house despite them being on good terms.

The 29-year-old husband received a WhatsApp message from his wife, asking for a transfer of RM10,000 to her bank account.

He then transferred RM3,000 and tracked down his wife at a hotel in Kuala Lumpur with Zahari.

He lodged a police report and a raid was conducted on the hotel room.

Earlier, lawyer Farhan Mirza Azme appealed for the minimum sentence for his client. He said Zahari was earning only RM1,500 a month and had repented.

Deputy public prosecutor Zainal Abidin Intan Lyiana called for a stiffer penalty to serve as deterrent.

Magistrate Muhammad Nazrin Ali Rahim fined Zahari RM2,000, in default four months’ jail.