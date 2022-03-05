Trader loses RM23,000 in used car sale scam via Facebook

KUANTAN: A trader’s dream to own a Toyota Vellfire was shattered after she fell victim to a used car sale scam via Facebook resulting in a loss of RM23,000 last November.

Pahang Commercial CID chief, Supt Mohd Wazir Mohd Yusof said the 41-year-old woman had claimed that she had contacted an individual known as Stacy after she became keen to own a car advertised on the social networking site.

He said the suspect had told her that the price of the car was RM80,000 and asked her to make a down payment.

“The victim performed four transactions totalling RM23,000 to an account number given to her by the suspect.

“However, the suspect was evasive and gave various excuses when the victim asked her for further details about the vehicle which aroused her suspicion before realising that she had been cheated,” he said in a statement today.

He said the victim lodged a report at the Temerloh district police headquarters yesterday and investigations are ongoing. - Bernama