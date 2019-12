KEPALA BATAS: A trader lost RM285,000 to a phone scam syndicate which claimed he was involved in a money laundering scheme here, on Thursday.

Seberang Perai Utara police chief ACP Noorzainy Mohd Noor said the 49-year-old initially received a phone call from a woman claiming to be Pos Laju Malaysia staff and informed the former that a parcel sent under his name had to be detained as it contained an identity card and credit card belonging to him.

“The victim denied it and told the woman that he had not posted anything, adding that his identity card and and credit card were with him, before the call was allegedly transferred to the Pahang Contingent Police Headquarters to a man claiming to be Sergeant Ong,” he said in a statement yesterday.

He said the victim was then led to believe he was being implicated in a very serious money laundering scheme, and was subsequently coaxed into transferring RM285,000 into nine separate bank accounts via 56 transactions.

“The victim was informed that all the money transfer by the victim was for investigation purposes and the safety of the victim. The money (the victim had) was earned from his previous work as a factory employee, his son’s accident insurance for a road accident in early 2019, the sale of an old house and from lending money to his friends,“ he said.

He said the man only realised he was duped when he failed to contact the suspects again, and proceeded to lodge a police report over the matter. — Bernama