Trailer lorry driver dies in crash

TAMPIN: A trailer lorry driver was killed after the heavy vehicle collided head-on with a car at Km 3, Jalan Gemencheh-Batang Melacca, here early today.

Tampin Police chief Supt Ramli Kasa said the driver, Kassim Mohamad, 50, died at the scene due to severe head injuries.

He said three other individuals were injured in the accident, namely the co-driver and passenger of the lorry, who were also the victim’s sons, aged 17 and 19, as well as the driver of the Proton Wira car.

A passenger of the car, however, escaped unhurt.

“The accident occurred when the car skidded and entered the opposite lane before colliding head-on with the incoming trailer lorry,” he said in a statement here today.

The body and the injured victims were taken to Tampin Hospital for post mortem and treatment.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 — Bernama