Trailer transporting gas cylinders overturns at Bahau-Rompin road

JEMPOL: A trailer loaded with over 500 gas cylinders overturned at KM 17 Jalan Bahau-Rompin near here today.

Jempol District police chief Supt Hoo Chang Hook said in the 12.25pm incident the trailer driver was carrying the cargo of empty tanks from Bahau to the Melaka depot for gas refill.

The gas tanks were scattered on the road and the 45-year-old driver was pinned at the front of the trailer.

“Preliminary investigations showed the driver lost control of his vehicle, veered into the opposite lane, hit the road curb and overturned in the middle of the road,” he said in statement here today.

He said the cabin section was damaged with the windshield broken, the front part mangled and the rear metal hood bent.

He said the driver was extricated by the fire brigade and sent to Tuanku Ampuan Najihah Hospital (HTAN) in Kuala Pilah for treatment of a broken right arm and right leg.

The case is being investigated under Section 43(1) of the Road Transport Act (APJ) 1987. - Bernama